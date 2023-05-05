ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Muskaan Kataria joins the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Muskaan Kataria will soon join the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein in its post leap story. As we know, actors Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma will play the new leads on the show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 14:45:07
Exclusive: Muskaan Kataria joins the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Actress Muskaan Kataria who is known to have been part of Nach Baliye in the year 2019, will be a new entrant in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Yeh Hai Chahatein will soon go through a generation leap post which there will be new leads introduced.

We have written on IWMBuzz.com about Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma playing the new leads of the show. We have also written about Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra continuing to be part of the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads

We now hear of Muskaan bagging a pivotal role in the new story coming in.

As per a reliable source, “Muskaan has been roped in to play an interesting character. She will be the negative lead on the show.”

We buzzed Muskaan but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Jaidev Ranade's OTT film Don't Send Me No Flowers When I'm Dead
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature in Jaidev Ranade's OTT film Don't Send Me No Flowers When I'm Dead
Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2
Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri makes a hasty decision; reveals truth about Abhir
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj's makeover for the big union with Anupamaa
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Dance every day to burn calories: Shonali Nagrani
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel's flamboyant entry in Zee TV's Maitree
Latest Stories
Exclusive: K. C. Shankar joins Kay Kay Menon in Jio Studios’ Union: The Making of India
Exclusive: K. C. Shankar joins Kay Kay Menon in Jio Studios’ Union: The Making of India
Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."
Shubman Gill melts internet with adorable smile, netizen says, "Sara bhabhi ka message..."
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to divorce Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv refuses to divorce Ishani
RIP: Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away in bike accident
RIP: Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away in bike accident
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Fashion Friday: 7 times when India’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff gave us major style goals
Fashion Friday: 7 times when India’s youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff gave us major style goals
Read Latest News