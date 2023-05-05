Exclusive: Muskaan Kataria joins the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Muskaan Kataria will soon join the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein in its post leap story. As we know, actors Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma will play the new leads on the show.

Actress Muskaan Kataria who is known to have been part of Nach Baliye in the year 2019, will be a new entrant in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Yeh Hai Chahatein will soon go through a generation leap post which there will be new leads introduced.

We have written on IWMBuzz.com about Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma playing the new leads of the show. We have also written about Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra continuing to be part of the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads

We now hear of Muskaan bagging a pivotal role in the new story coming in.

As per a reliable source, “Muskaan has been roped in to play an interesting character. She will be the negative lead on the show.”

We buzzed Muskaan but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.