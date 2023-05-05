ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads

Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play the new leads in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show will experience a generation leap now.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 May,2023 11:21:05
Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads

Yeh Hai Chahatein the Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms will soon go through a generation leap. Actor Pravisht Mishra who has enthralled one and all with shows Barrister Babu and Banni Chow Home Delivery will enter as the new lead on the show. His will be a new family that will be introduced in the show. Actress Shagun Sharma who was last seen in Harphoul Mohini has been roped in to play the female lead.

As per the news that we have at IWMBuzz.com, original leads Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will be part of the post leap story.

The leap and the new story plot will go on air in a week’s time is what we hear.

Earlier there were reports of Pratik Sehajpal and Priyanka Purohit roped in as leads in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

But our sources confirm that it will be Pravisht and Shagun entering the show as the new faces.

The Jodi of Abrar and Sargun has received immense love and appreciation from viewers and their large fan base. It will be interesting to see how the new story plot is wound with them also being a part of it.

We buzzed Pravisht and Shagun but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

