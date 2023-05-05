Yeh Hai Chahatein Update: Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play leads

Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma to play the new leads in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show will experience a generation leap now.

Yeh Hai Chahatein the Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms will soon go through a generation leap. Actor Pravisht Mishra who has enthralled one and all with shows Barrister Babu and Banni Chow Home Delivery will enter as the new lead on the show. His will be a new family that will be introduced in the show. Actress Shagun Sharma who was last seen in Harphoul Mohini has been roped in to play the female lead.

As per the news that we have at IWMBuzz.com, original leads Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will be part of the post leap story.

The leap and the new story plot will go on air in a week’s time is what we hear.

Earlier there were reports of Pratik Sehajpal and Priyanka Purohit roped in as leads in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

But our sources confirm that it will be Pravisht and Shagun entering the show as the new faces.

The Jodi of Abrar and Sargun has received immense love and appreciation from viewers and their large fan base. It will be interesting to see how the new story plot is wound with them also being a part of it.

We buzzed Pravisht and Shagun but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.