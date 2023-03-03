Sumbul Touqeer is still in her teens, but has accomplished so many feats in her acting career. Sumbul started off as a child artist, and later came to the limelight as the lead face in Star Plus’ show Imlie. Now her recent involvement in the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 16 has made her a bigger household name.

Just at the age of 18, Sumbul has now accomplished a big feat. She has bought her first home. She has purchased a new home in the city and organized the housewarming party for the same.

She had called a lot of her industry friends, from her shows. A few notable names are Mayuri Deshmukh from Imlie, Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare, Pravisht Mishra, Ulka Gupta, Pranali Rathod, Nimrit Kaur.

