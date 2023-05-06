ADVERTISEMENT
Barun Sobti And Sanaya Irani's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 4's Update REVEALED, Read Here

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon ended in 2012, but the viewers haven’t forgotten the mesmerizing chemistry Arnav and Khushi shared on the screen. Their fans find the jodi as the best couple who should be coming together again in another serial or the sequel to this serial.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 16:09:06
Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani are popular TV actors. The two were loved by the audience as Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and still remain to be one of the telly world’s most loved Jodi’s of all times.

Over the course of the show, Arnav and Khushi had several moments that are etched in my memory. Needless to say Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon made Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani overnight stars. The actors Barun and Sanaya are missed by the audiences and the fans want them to see together romancing on-screen.

Fans often ask producer Gul Khan about season 4 of the popular show the social media. However, it seems the maker has no such plan. Once in 2019, when Gul was asked whether she would come up with IPKKND 4, starring the above famous Season 1 jodi, the producer mentioned ‘IPK 4 Not Happening’. This statement broke many hearts. However, fans still awaits for a miracle to happen.

Do you wish to see IPKKND 4 with Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani as lead couple? Comment below and let us know!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News