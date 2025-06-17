Biggest marketing coup, power couple Ravie and Sargun gives a thumbs up to Harshad and Shivangi!

In the realm of television, there are very few couples who truly deserve to be epitomized as the best. One such couple is Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who consistently prove their love and stand out as a perfect example of adorable chemistry. Whether it’s their on-screen presence, personal bond, life journey, growth as a couple, or their continued success in the entertainment world, everything reflects their remarkable synergy.

While everyone adores their chemistry, it seems that channel has tapped into it perfectly to redefine love on the big screen with their upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. As the show promises to bring romance back to television, Ravie and Sargun were seen speaking about the chemistry between Rishabh and Bhagyashree, the lead couple in the show. This serves as a profound validation, coming from one of the most beloved couples themselves, Ravie and Sargun.

Moreover, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have truly set an example of love with their heartwarming chemistry. Widely recognized as a power couple, they continue to thrive together both personally and professionally.

Together, they co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has produced several successful television shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat. In December 2023, the duo expanded their creative ventures by launching Dreamiyata Music, debuting with the song Ve Haaniyaan, which quickly garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and became the most-used track on Instagram Reels. With the release of their maiden production, Ve Haaniyaan, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Music struck gold in the music industry.

This power couple has not only delivered one of the most beloved and celebrated songs of 2024 but also shattered records along the way.

With Saunkan Saunkanay 2, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment in collaboration with Naad Studios, Mehta continues to showcase her multifaceted talent and business acumen. Her consistent ability to deliver both critical and commercial successes underscores her status as the reigning queen of Punjabi cinema.