Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week intense drama in the plot. While Ankush tried to expose the fact that Maaya was a prostitute, Maaya ended up revealing her bitter past in front of all. She explained how her innocence was snatched off from her and she was forced into the line of being a prostitute. Both Anupamaa and Anuj were pained to hear her story. Anupamaa promised Maaya that she will always be the Devaki for Anu. Big drama erupted when Paritosh who had a fight with Vanraj, suddenly fainted on the road. He was rushed to the hospital by his family. Vanraj and all in the Shah house broke down considerably, upon seeing the young Paritosh in a very bad health condition. Vanraj cursed himself for scolding Paritosh and asking him to die. Anupamaa and Anuj too came to the hospital, wherein Anupamaa too had an emotional breakdown. The doctor gave Vanraj and Anupamaa the further shock of revealing that Paritosh had suffered a paralytic attack, and that he will take a long time to recover. Anupamaa and Vanraj though shattered, vowed to help each other out and get their son back on track. Even Kinjal expressed her concern and love for Paritosh and accepted to do all her duties. Paritosh was finally brought home in a wheelchair which made all sad. On the other hand, during Anupamaa’s absence, Maaya started dreaming of a life with Anuj and Anu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, Abhimanyu deciding to move on in life, by trying to forget his past. However, a tragedy to Aarohi again brought back tension in the Birla house. Aarohi suffering an electric shock made Ruhi emotional. Abhimanyu requested Abhinav to send them the jam as Ruhi liked it. Akshara in this way, got to know about Aarohi being unwell. She decided to go to Udaipur to meet her family. However, she later cancelled her plan as Aarohi got better. At home, Aarohi got to know from Abhimanyu that he has met Akshara. Meanwhile, Akshara decided to send Muskan to Udaipur for work purpose and sought the help of her Bade Papa to drop Muskan at her hostel. However, the Goenkas brought Muskan home. Before leaving for Udaipur, Akshara told about her past with Abhimanyu to Muskan so that she understood the equations well before she met her family. Kairav had an emotional breakdown remembering his sisters and longed to meet Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week big drama with Prithvi revealing his identity to the Luthras. The Luthras locked him up along with Shambu in a room. However, with the help of Anjali, Prithvi got back to stop Arjun and Preeta’s wedding. In the fight that ensued, Arjun got severely injured. Arjun was in pain and tried to confess his love for Preeta in his semi-conscious state. Later upon recovery, he made a promise to Rakhi and Preeta that he will never leave them. Prithvi who had run away contemplated doing a groom swap to marry Preeta. On the other hand, Anjali made a plan to swap Preeta with herself so that she married Arjun. Prithvi attacked Arjun and locked him up in a trunk and took the place of the groom for the wedding. When Preeta eventually recognized Prithvi’s voice and exposed him before the marriage, Prithvi took Kavya as hostage and threatened Preeta to marry him.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Tapur Sena requesting Bhide to buy new games so that they can make their society clubhouse a much better place to enjoy. Tapu Sena later gave Bhide a surprise gift. Jethalal on the other hand, had his own problems when Bawri came to the shop during work hours to meet Bagha. Jetha did not approve of this. However, Bagha had his own way to tackle with Jetha. A big prank game was played with the residents of Gokuldham society when someone kept mystery boxes outside their homes. All of them were initially scared to know what the box contained. They were also on the lookout for the person who did it.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week a huge altercation between Nehmat and Advait ending up in the farmhouse catching fire, and also with Nehmat having a head injury. Advait decided to proclaim his bravery and took an unconscious Nehmat to the hospital. The Kapoors soon got to know that Nehmat getting back to consciousness was bad for them. So they forced the doctor to keep Nehmat in sedation. They guarded Nehmat throughout and did not allow Sandhus to meet Nehmat. This made Ekam suspicious. His investigation gave him the information that there was a third person in the farmhouse. Mallika on the other hand, was scared that Ekam will get to know the truth. The Kapoors announced that Nehmat lost her child during the mishap. They made a master plan to kidnap Nehmat and took her to the basement of their own house. On the other hand, they told the Sandhus that Advait had taken Nehmat for a well-being course. Ekam did not believe any of it and intensified his search for Nehmat. He got the clue from Advait’s phone which was tracked that they are in the Kapoor mansion. He went ahead to search the Kapoor mansion, but Advait managed to keep Nehmat away from Ekam. Advait even tried killing Nehmat when he was stopped by his father. However, Nehmat got an opportunity where she escaped from the basement. Nehmat was saved on the road by Junooniyatt’s Jahan who was a look-alike of Fateh.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week Seerat going to Garry’s event exactly at the time when Brars came to her aunt’s house to finalize the wedding. While Santosh got nervous, with Seerat not being at home, Brars also were upset of the fact that the punctuality was not followed. Santosh asked Sahiba to look for Seerat. On the other hand, Seerat got bowled over by Garry’s influential power and his love. When Seerat was about to reveal her feelings to Garry, Sahiba intervened and scolded her for being there. Sahiba took Seerat to the Brar house. However, Angad and his family caught Seerat with Sahiba. Angad suspected Sahiba’s big plan to woo him. He abused and accused Sahiba of cheating. Santosh and Ajeet were forced to keep their mouth shut as they did not want to reveal that Seerat was their daughter. After all the drama, the alliance of Angad and Seerat got fixed. The Brars invited Monghas to have the Roka at their house. Monghas reached the house of the Brars for the roka wherein again Seerat was more drawn towards Garry.

