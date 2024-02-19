Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (12 – 18 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, Anuj escaping from a date with Shruti, citing an important meeting. Anuj and Anupamaa met. They had an emotional talk wherein both narrated how they spent their five years. Anuj expressed that he was torn between Adhya and Anupamaa. Anupamaa felt bad that she disrupted Anuj’s life which was going well with Shruti. Anuj told Anupamaa that he could not think of anyone else apart from her. Shruti happened to come to the same location. She was shocked to see Anuj and Anupamaa together. She had a strange realization of Joshi Ben being Anuj’s Anupamaa. Shruti felt bad and fought with her own emotions. Anuj later, celebrated Shruti’s birthday, in which he told her the truth of never having moved away from loving Anupamaa. Anuj and Shruti hid the entire truth from Adhya. Shruti managed the cross-questioning done by Adhya. Anupamaa felt she had come in the way of Anuj’s happiness yet again. Both Anuj and Anupamaa had their emotional setback after this meetup. Shruti decided to meet Anupamaa. Anupamaa clearly told Shruti that she was Anuj’s past and that Shruti was his present and future.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week big drama with Abhira being in the Poddar house alone. She was attacked by Yuvraj who came with a mask over his head. He hurt Abhira, pulled her and wanted to take her away. However, Abhira put up a strong resistance, later to be helped by Armaan who came home and saw Abhira in trouble. Armaan and the attacker had a big fight but both Abhira and Armaan failed to see the man under the mask. The attacker succeeded in running out of the house. Abhira and Armaan who were injured were concerned for each other and took care of each other. Abhira and Ruhi who had a long history of being angry with each other, shook hands and became friends. However, this was shortlived as soon, they fought during the Saraswati Puja celebrations when Abhira blamed Ruhi for damaging the idol. Abhira was in grave danger when she was attacked by Yuvraj again, this time he came face to face with her. On the other hand, Ruhi expressed to Armaan that she did not like his concern for Abhira.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, over the last week, saw Shaurya paying up a girl to ruin Rajveer’s image. She pretended to be drunk and forced herself on Rajveer. Drama ensued as Palki slapped Rajveer for touching her inappropriately. However, the culprit was Shaurya. Palki wanted to leave the party midway, and Rajveer was shocked by Palki’s reaction. Rajveer had a talk with Palki and told her that he was not at the party hall, but was trapped in a room. Palki soon realized that it was Shaurya’s dirty plan. Both of them confronted Shaurya. Shaurya was so angry that he told Rajveer that he did not deserve a good girl like Palki. Sandy stopped Palki and Rajveer’s verbal attack over Shaurya. Karan went ahead to match the DNA reports and was surprised to see that his DNA matched with Rajveer’s. He was ecstatic to learn that Rajveer was his son Rudra.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw over the last week, Madhavi’s account being targetted by scammers. Mahesh offered to help them, but was also worried. Madhavi and Anjali waited for their parcel to be delivered online. Even after paring up online, the delivery agent asked for money. Inspector Pandey was called to catch the fraudulent delivery boy. Madhavi, however, told Bhide a fake story about purchasing a chain for Sonu. Tapu Sena helped Madhavi in getting her a fake chain. But Bhide had his own doubts, as the chain did not have the jewellery shop’s name. Madhavi and Sonu tried their best to hide from Bhide about the scam issue. Meanwhile, Tapu Sena sought help from Popatlal to find the delivery agent.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions, saw over the last week, major drama with the ashram being destroyed, and Maai being unconscious. Doree came to her rescue. Doree felt that she lost her battle to get justice for her Baba. When the judge was about to give his decision, Maai entered and told all that whatever Doree said was true. Maai did not show her face and ran away. Doree, however, followed her, and later, her face was revealed. Maai told Doree that she was the real Kailashi Devi and how her sister Rukmani took her position as the Thakurain in the house. Maai dressed up as Kailashi Devi while Doree planned to record Anand’s statement about killing her Baba. She succeeded in doing so, and wanted to give the evidence to Bhavani. However, Anand attacked her. Agni saved Doree. Later, Doree’s phone was destroyed by Kailashi. Doree took care of an unconscious Mansi. Maai got to know that Ganga was her son, but soon heard that he was dead.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week major drama with Sahiba taking Keerat along and walking out of the Brar house. However, the Brars were soon faced with a dilemma when the lawyer told them about the court’s directive that Angad and Sahiba needed to stay under a roof for six months for their divorce to happen. Angad went to Sahiba’s house and told her about the order. Sahiba returned to the Brar house in order to complete the court’s order. Manbeer asked Sahiba to stay in the servants’ quarters. Seerat joined hands with someone and started drugging Sahiba by spiking the water present in her room. Sahiba got into a serious effect owing to the drugging and hallucinated all crazy stuff. She was about to jump down the building but Angad saved her. Later, she told the Brar family that Angad was in danger after the pillar fell over his head. On the other hand, Angad investigated Keerat and Veer’s matter. He also talked to Keerat and understood from her about the night’s happenings. Angad got hold of the CCTV footage which clearly showed Veer’s dirty act. Angad dragged Veer to the Mongha house and asked Sahiba’s parents to punish Veer.

