Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5-10 February): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Dimple expressing her desire to revive her dance academy to Vanraj, who agrees with a condition. Kavya confronts Vanraj for controlling Dimple’s life and warns him about the consequences. Meanwhile, Yashdeep takes care of Anupama. Shruti brings Anuj to the restaurant and introduces him to Anupama. Anupama firmly refuses to communicate with Anuj, grieving over his decision to marry Shruti. Adhya’s rage erupts over Anupama, Anuj, and Shruti’s meeting. Later, Yashdeep urges Anupama to engage in a conversation with Anuj about their underlying emotions. Later, Anupama calls Anuj and agrees to meet him the following day. Anupama grapples with a dilemma, pouring out her life’s challenges to her mother in a dream. Meanwhile, Adhya urges Anuj to spend a whole day with Shruti.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Armaan trying to supervise Ruhi and Abhira while they are cooking, but they start fighting once again. Abhira sabotages Ruhi’s dish to encourage Vidya and Manisha to collaborate in the kitchen. However, Kaveri punishes Abhira, but Armaan defends her. Kaveri decides against giving Abhira the toffee. Later, Armaan consoles Abhira, bringing laughter to her when she becomes upset recalling Akshara. Abhira uses a clever trick to make Armaan recognise Ruhi’s feelings for him. On the other hand, Ruhi directly asks Armaan if he’s fallen in love with Abhira. Sanjay gets worried about what Yuvraj will do when the latter comes to Udaipur. Sanjay gets furious at Kajal for touching his phone, while the Goenkas warn him against misbehaving with his wife. Later, Abhira invites Armaan for a treat.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Rajveer donating his blood to Karan but asking the hospital staff to keep his identity unknown to the Luthras. Palki helps Rajveer to stop feeling guilty. A few days later, Karan recovers from his injuries. Preeta and Rajveer remain indifferent towards each other. Varun comes to request Kavya to join him on a trip. Rajveer and Shaurya argue over this. Rajveer organises a Valentine’s Day party to help Kavya. Karan learns that Rajveer had donated blood to him and Preeta had slapped him. Rajveer meets Anshuman Pandey, the Luthras’ business rival. Rajveer tells Anshuman that he wants to destroy the Luthras. A revelation by the hospital staff makes Karan suspect that Preeta is Rajveer’s mother. Karan learns that Rajveer knows Preeta and Srishti. He finds papers that lead him to suspect Rajveer. Varun visits Kavya for the Valentine’s Day party. Shaurya gifts Shanaya an expensive car at the party and humiliates Rajveer. Upset to see Palki happy with Rajveer, Shaurya decides to poison the roses for Palki given by Rajveer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Sodhi celebrating his new car by taking all kids on a joy ride. However, he soon finds out that his car is not where he parked it. Sodhi learns there’s an issue with his car’s number plate while the community joyfully marks the milestone of 4000 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family marks their 4000th episode with jubilant singing, dancing, and a festive cake cutting. Gokuldham residents savour kulfi in celebration of finding Sodhi’s lost car. Madhavi has a surprise for Bhide. However, Bhide misconstrues Madhavi and Sonu’s actions, believing they are scouting for potential suitors for Sonu’s marriage. Gokuldham men enjoy a soda session, but Popatlal feels left out. Later, Bhide expresses interest in buying a gold chain for Sonu. Madhavi is worried that Bhide will find out about her surprise from the passbook. Meanwhile, Bhide runs into Popatlal on his way to the bank, and both of them get into an argument.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions saw Sansad announcing an award for Doree, but she declines, opting instead to seek justice for her father, Ganga. In a bold declaration before everyone, she accuses Kailashi Devi of killing Ganga. Doree, in response, urges Mansi to step forward and unveil the complete truth. Mansi finally speaks the truth in front of everyone, revealing that she lied under Kailashi Devi pressure. This revelation prompts the bunkers to stand against the thakurs, and in a dramatic turn of events, Kailashi Devi is arrested. In the police station, another accused attacks Kailashi Devi, seemingly killing her. Komal causes a commotion upon hearing Kailashi Devi’s death news, prompting everyone to rush to the police station. Raj, emotional at seeing Kailashi Devi’s saree on the body, believes she’s truly dead. In a surprising twist, Kailashi Devi reveals Chandni wore her saree, and the attacker killed Chandni instead. Kailashi Devi gets bail based on this defense. However, Rahim shares the news of Kailashi Devi’s safety, creating tension in the bunkar basti about proving her innocence. Meanwhile, Doree recalls Maai as a potential witness. In the ashram, Doree tries to convince Maai to testify as her witness while helping Agni remove his Pattis.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Angad and Sahiba encountering a dilemma at the courthouse for their mutual divorce. Later, during the pre-wedding rituals Angad and Sahiba get emotional. Veer convinces Keerat to come to his bachelor party, but he takes her to a hotel instead. Later, Veer tries to get intimate with Keerat, but she pushes him away. Veer tries to assault Keerat inside the hotel room. However, she manages to escape his grasp and meets Garry trembling in fear. Keerat is disturbed as she recounts the incident and tells Sahiba about it. However, Sahiba decides to call off the wedding and tries to inform Angad. The Brars question Sahiba about Keerat’s condition after seeing her. Further, Sahiba reveals Veer’s inhumane behaviour towards Keerat. Angad tries to question Keerat about the previous night, but Sahiba stops him. Later, Sahiba declares that she won’t let Keerat get married to Veer.

