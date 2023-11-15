Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (6 – 12 November): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Malti Devi not liking the closeness of Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa saw thar Malti Devi was instigating Pakhi against her. Anupamaa had a word with Malti Devi and warned her not to interfere between her and her kids. Malti Devi returned the keys of Anupamaa Dance Academy to Dimple, thus trying to get the sympathy and love of Anuj. Further, Malti Devi hid from Anuj and Anupamaa about a certain art competition happening at Anu’s school. She saw to it that Anu did not meet her parents and tell them about it. She sent Anu for a sleepover at her friend’s place and directly took her to school the next day. However, Anupamaa got to know about the event happening in school and was at school at the right time to take part in it along with her daughter. At home, when Anupamaa questioned Malti Devi about it, Malti Devi turned tables and talked about Pakhi’s over-expensive nature. Anupamaa was shocked to see Pakhi buying commodities and crossing all limits. She cut her credit card, warned Pakhi and also told Anuj not to give such leeways to their kids. Anupamaa found out that Leela and Hasmukh were making sweets for Diwali to get some money. She helped them by delivering the sweet items. Malti Devi found Anupamaa doing the door delivery task and belittled her and the Shahs.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut had the generation leap over the last week with actors Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla playing the leads. Akshara and Abhira managed the Honey Flower Forest Resort in Mussoorie. Akshara handled her profession of being a lawyer too in addition to the work at the resort. Abhira wanted to be a lawyer and was studying law. The Poddar family had Armaan Poddar continuing the family’s legacy of doing well as lawyers. It was Armaan’s grandmother’s birthday and the family convinced her for a vacation. They decided to go to Mussoorie, to the Honey Flower Forest Resort. Abhira and Armaan had a misunderstanding over the phone which they sorted. Yuvraj, the ruffian wanted to marry Abhira and was threatening and luring her with his riches. The Poddar family and the Goenkas arrived at the resort for their stay. Akshara, however, was unaware of Goenkas staying at the same resort. Armaan and Ruhi met when Armaan saved Ruhi. They were immediately drawn towards each other. Akshara got to know that the Goenkas were staying at the resort when she accidentally was about to get into the Goenkas’ room. However, she stopped herself when she saw her family. However, Abhira and Manish Goenka developed a cute bond. Abhira had a confrontation with the Poddars over the food served.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, Preeta getting the valuable proof of Nidhi’s bracelet in Srishti’s hand. Preeta went to the Luthra house and confronted Nidhi for her wily act. Nidhi, however, double crossed Preeta and showed her that she had her bracelet with her, and also proved that she was at a party when Srishti was attacked. Preeta tried to follow a group of goons who were trying to enter Luthra house. Karan and Preeta met. Preeta later, saved Kritika from the goons. Kritika was shocked to see Preeta. But Preeta and Kritika were made unconscious and were locked in a room. Shaurya told Shanaya that he could never fall in love with her. Preeta after getting conscious again, tried to rescue Shaurya when he was placed at gun point by the goons.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Jethalal organizing a surprise for all of the Gokuldham residents. He called Babita and asked her to come to the clubhouse. He asked all of the residents to come there. Later, Jetha realized that he had dreamt about buying land on the moon. Jetha later, went to the Moon Residential Program office. Jetha wanted Popatlal to keep it a secret that he wanted to buy a land on the moon. However, soon, Jetha was sad that he could not fulfil Babita’s wish. Sodhi played a prank on Bhide, by stealing the notice board. Gokuldham members eagerly wanted Daya to come back on the occasion of Diwali.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Swastik Productions saw Deva giving back the mansion as his wedding gift. However, even when Ananya’s wedding was to happen, Deva asked Tara to work non-stop. Tara multi-tasked, managing work as well as the preparations for the wedding. Deva found the designs smeared with Haldi and tore it. Tara, later, was changing her dress when she sensed someone seeing her. It was Palash, who was spying on Tara and watching her change. But when Tara found Palash, Palash escaped putting the blame on Deva. Tara went to the lakeside to confront Deva for peeping into her room. However, the two of them had a confrontation where fireflies lit up the ambience. In the talk, Tara found out that Palash was the one who watched her change. Tara rescued Ananya when Palash tried to molest her. However, Palash and his friends captured Tara. Palash tried to misbehave with Tara and even tore her outfit. Deva came to Tara’s rescue and fought with Palash.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, Angad exposing Seerat’s wily act in which she created a big misunderstanding between him and Sahiba. Angad told the family and Sahiba about how he had proposed his love to Seerat, thinking her to be Sahiba. Sahiba too told Angad her part of the confusion when she listened to Angad’s confession and believed that he was in love with Seerat. Angad and Sahiba realized their mistakes. Sahiba, tried apologizing to Angad, but he did not accept her forgiveness and continued to be angry at her. Sahiba talked to Keerat and told her that she loved Angad and wanted to express her feelings. Angad announced about him bagging a big deal of buying the costliest diamond. Angad told his family that he had to go to Mumbai to collect the diamond. He wanted to take Sahiba along with him. This thrilled Sahiba as she decided to seek Angad’s forgiveness and also express her feelings during the trip. At Mumbai, many situations came across where Angad was addressed as Sunny Sood. Seerat was shown meeting a mysterious person.

