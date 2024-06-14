Drashti Dhami Announces Her Pregnancy In Style; Drashti And Neeraj Say, ‘Due In October 2024’

Popular actress Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka who have been married for nine years now, have announced that they are expectant parents. Yes, Drashti’s pregnancy news has brought cheer all around with her well-wishers from the fraternity and fanbase being jubilant with the announcement. The couple got married in 2015 and they are expecting their first child.

Dhami and Neeraj put up a fun video wherein both are seen twinning in black and white T-shirts. They hold the announcement placard ‘ Could be pink Could be blue. All we know is that we are Due! October 2024’

The video also has their family rejoicing the news with sweets and celebration. Also, the cute video has them toasting to each other glasses of champagne, which gets quickly swapped by feeding bottles.

As soon as Drashti and Neeraj put up the post, congratulatory messages came from all over. A few of the noted names to have wished the couple are Rubina Dilaik, Pooja Gor, Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, Kubrra Sait, Sehban Azim, Karan V Grover, Aditi Dev Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Kishwer Merchant and many others.

Drashti made her acting debut with Dill Mill Gayye, and has been part of successful projects like Geet Sabse Huyi Parayi, Madhubala etc. On the OTT platform, she was last seen in Duranga 2.

We wish Drashti and Neeraj a happy time!!