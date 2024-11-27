Esha Verma Responds to Rupali Ganguly’s Defamation Notice: “This Will Be My Final Statement”

In a heated controversy earlier this month, actress Rupali Ganguly found herself at the center of serious accusations made by her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. Esha, the daughter of Rupali’s husband, Ashwin Verma, from his second marriage, accused the Anupamaa star of physical, mental, and verbal abuse. These claims sparked widespread attention, with Esha sharing her side of the story in an exclusive interview with SCREEN. Following these allegations, Rupali responded with a legal notice for defamation, intensifying the public feud.

Esha Verma took to Instagram to issue what she described as her final public statement on the matter. In a series of posts, she provided her perspective and clarified several points. Her message was clear: she stands by her decision to speak out.

“Earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. Speaking up was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care. For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn’t escape. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty,” Esha wrote.

She also refuted claims suggesting that Rupali Ganguly played a role in helping her establish a career in Bollywood. Addressing this point, Esha explained:

“To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father’s child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I’ve worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience.”

In closing, Esha announced that this would be her final word on the matter, emphasizing her desire to move on.

“After posting my last statement, which focused on my personal experiences, I chose to archive it after 48 hours and deactivate certain platforms. This was not out of fear but because I felt I had said all I needed to and wanted to protect my peace and focus on the present. This will be my final statement on this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received. It is not intended to instigate further back and forth on this matter. I will not be participating in any interviews, further discussions, or commentary about this situation moving forward.”

The controversy has left fans divided, with some supporting Esha’s courage to speak out and others standing by Rupali Ganguly. For now, Esha has chosen to step away from the public eye, leaving her final statement to speak for itself.