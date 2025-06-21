Devarsh Nagar To Bring New Twist In Anupamaa With His Entry, Check Details

The Star Plus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, has witnessed a major change after Aryan’s death. Anupama left everything behind and is struggling to make a living in Mumbai. On the other hand, Rahi is slowly becoming like Anupama as she is sacrificing her dreams and everything to handle the family. To add more spice to the show, a new character will soon enter the scene, and actor Devarsh Nagar will play this role.

Devarsh Nagar is all set for his big role in the show Anupama. According to the reports, the actor will play the role of Tarun, the son of Dance Guru Manohar Pandit. His character is likely to bring new twists to the show.

According to the reports, Devarsh will play the role of Tarun, the son of Dance Guru Manohar Pandit. In the upcoming episodes, Manohar Pandit will fall into a big problem as his son Tarun, the new character, will try to remove him from his house, and it will be interesting to see whether Anupama will help Manohar Pandit save himself from his son.

Devarsh Nagar is a talented actor, writer, singer and director. He has appeared in short films such as Maati Ek Katha and Aman: The Real Fighter.

The Star Plus show Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi under his production house Director’s Kut Productions. The show casts Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in the lead roles.