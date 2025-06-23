Fire Breaks Out on Anupamaa Set in Mumbai’s Film City

A fire broke out on the set of Star Plus’ popular show ‘Anupamaa’ at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai on Monday morning. The incident happened around 6:10 am, when there was a stir among the people on the set. It is being said that the fire started from a tent on the Annapurna set of ‘Anupamaa’, which spread rapidly.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) team reached the spot. Five fire engines, four jumbo tankers, an additional divisional fire officer and three station officers were sent to the spot. The fire was declared a level-1 emergency and firefighting operations began swiftly. It is a matter of relief that no one was injured in this accident and all the crew members present on the set were evacuated safely.

The flames engulfed nearly 5000 square feet of the set, burning down electric wiring, plastic, decorative items, cameras, costumes, lighting equipment and other production material.

Photos and videos from the incident are going viral on social media, showing how the ‘Krishnakunj House’ and ‘Kothari House’ which are a crucial part of the show’s story have been badly affected by the fire. ‘Saas Bahu Aur Saazish’ also shared visuals from the scene on their Instagram page.

‘Anupamaa’ is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi, and the show is produced under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. It stars actors like Rupali Ganguly, Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy in the lead roles. The show airs on StarPlus and streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. No official statement has been issued by the channel or the production team yet. But this accident has once again raised questions about set safety in the film and TV industry. Fans are shocked by this news and are praying that the situation returns to normal soon and shooting can be resumed.

