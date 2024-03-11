Exclusive: Aishana Singh bags Yeh Hai Chahatein

Actress Aishana Singh who has been part of TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Do Chutki Sindoor, Santoshi Maa, Vighnaharta Ganesh etc, will soon join the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus. She will be a new entrant in the show, which is long-running and popular. The long-running show is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

She will enter the show as Monty’s love interest. The show has actor Saran Tiwari playing the role of Monty Sabharwal, who is cousin to Kashvi.

As per a reliable source, “Aishana will play the role of Isha, the girlfriend of Monty. The character will be positive and will add to the drama in the plot.”

We buzzed Aishana but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson for more details, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma playing the leads. They play the roles of Arjun and Kashvi respectively. Earlier, the show had Abrar Qai and Sargun Kaur Luthra playing the leads. The generation leap has brought about the freshness in the story plot.

