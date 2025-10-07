Exclusive: Ashwani Rathore bags Star Plus’ Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Actor Ashwani Rathore, who was seen in shows Maddam Sir and Doree 2, will join the cast of Star Plus‘ upcoming show, Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, produced by Sandalwood Media. The show is reportedly an official adaptation in Hindi of a popular South-based show. Actors Ankit Raizada (Advocate Anjali Awasthi fame) and Ashika Padukone (Trinayani fame) will play the leads. The show will be completely shot in Hyderabad.

We at IWMBuzz.com had reported exclusively about the main cast in the show. We wrote about Jignesh Joshi, Nimai Bali, Ishrat Khan, and Garima Vikrant Singh joining the cast of the show. If you have missed our stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Ashwani Rathore joining the cast to play an interesting character.

As per a reliable source, “Ashwani’s character will have a comic element in addition to being negative in shade. The mixed flavour in his character will be appealing to watch.”

We buzzed the actor but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

