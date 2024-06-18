Exclusive: Dolphin Dubey joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Dolphin Dubey who was last seen in Baghin will play a very interesting role in Colors’ Suhaagan. The show, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, as we know, takes a generation leap post which actors Pragati Chourasiya, Dhwani Gori, Akshay Kharodia and Vishal Chaudary will enter the show as the new leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia playing the male lead post the leap. We also wrote about Vishal Chaudary being the other lead in the show. Sheetal Maulik’s news was also written by us at IWMBuzz.com. If you have not read these stories, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia to play the male lead in Colors’ Suhaagan post the leap

Exclusive: Vishal Chaudary joins Akshay Kharodia as the lead in Colors’ Suhaagan

We now hear of Dolphin joining the cast as Akshay Kharodia aka Vedant’s stepmother.

As per a reliable source, “Dolphin will be the antagonist in the story. She will pretend to be a very loving wife and mother. However, she will have her hidden intentions which will be negative.”

Actor Amit Koushik who was last seen in Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak on Colors, will play father to Vedant.

We buzzed Dolphin but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

