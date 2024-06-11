Exclusive: Vishal Chaudary joins Akshay Kharodia as the lead in Colors’ Suhaagan

Actor Vishal Chaudary who has featured in TV shows Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, Gud Se Meetha Ishq, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal etc, will be back with a bang in a dynamic role. He has joined the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan, which is going in for a generation leap. The show, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, will see Pragati Chourasiya and Dhwani Gori playing the leads in the leap phase of the story plot. We have already seen the intriguing promo of the two girls who are going to be introduced as leads in the post-leap phase.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia bagging the male lead’s role in Suhaagan post the leap. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Vishal Chaudary completing the main cast in the post leap phase. We hear that Vishal will be playing the other new male lead on the show along with Akshay Kharodia.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal. Bindya gets married to Krishna, who betrays her love and tries to kill her.

