Exclusive: Hemant Choudhary joins the cast of Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar

Actor Hemant Choudhary who was last seen on TV in the shows Kundali Bhagya and Parineetii has joined the cast of Colors’ new show Mera Balam Thanedaar. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions features Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul in the lead roles and has an underlying theme of underage marriage.

The story of ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ takes place in the colorful land of Rajasthan and follows the journey of two individuals, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey), who are very different from each other. Bulbul believes that a small lie spoken for the benefit of others is acceptable, while Veer, an esteemed IPS Officer, believes that any form of deceit is a serious crime. Bulbul’s parents have lied to her about her age, and Veer, who is a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries Bulbul. As their story evolves, it will be fascinating to see how they overcome their differences and come together despite the odds.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about actor Sandeep Aurora being part of the cast.

Now, we hear of Hemant Choudhary playing a crucial role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Hemant will play the role of the DIG of Police, in the show which will focus mainly on the set up in the police station.”

We buzzed Hemant and he confirmed his entry in the show.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

