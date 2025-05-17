Exclusive: Ketaki Dave and Kamalika Guha Thakurta to reprise their iconic roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar

Hindi television’s most iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms, will soon be back in a brand new format. This limited series is presently in the works, and as hinted by Ektaa Kapoor in her recent videos on social media, the show will bring a new flavour and will rekindle the magic of its original version.

Reports are rife of Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani reprising their iconic roles of Mihir Virani and Tulsi Virani in the show.

Reports suggest that the new season, touted to be titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar, intends to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today’s audiences can experience with fresh eyes.

While the casting for fresh faces is presently on, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that senior actors Ketaki Dave and Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who were part of the original cast, have been brought on board the show. For the uninitiated, Ketaki played the role of Daksha Virani while Kamalika played Gayatri Virani in the original cast.

Are you excited for the brand new season of this evergreen cult show on Hindi TV? So are we!!

