Exclusive: Mahua Manik joins the cast of mythological Kaashi Vishvanath

Actress Mahua Manik who has featured in cameo roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Shubh Shagun etc, has bagged an integral role in the mythological Kaashi Vishvanath, that will be offered by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The show has gone on floor and will launch soon on Doordarshan. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. The series is directed by Sharad Pandey.

In this TV serial, Gagan Malik, Vindhya Tiwari, Jhalak Desai, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Ranjit Kawale, Kunal Singh Rajput, Ramesh Goyal, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Ashtabhuja Mishra, Om Shankar Pandey, Many famous TV stars like Shiv Yadav, Riya Soni, Bravani Parashar, Arun Bakshi, Mukul Nag, Aman Maheshwari, Swarnim Neema, Sakshi Parihar, Raja Kapse, Sunil Nagar etc. will be seen.

We now hear of Mahua Manik playing the role of Warna Devi in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. We also wrote about Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can read it here.

