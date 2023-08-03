Exclusive: Marathi actor Aastad Kale joins the cast of Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Popular Marathi actor Aastad Kale who has been part of many TV shows and films will soon enter the Sony TV show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Produced by Nitin Vaidya and Ninad Vaidya’s Dashami Creations, Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been a long-running show on the channel. It has Aetashaa Sansgiri, Rajesh Shringarpure, Gaurav Amlani and others playing the central roles. The show which was launched in the year 2021, is going strong. It is based on the life of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled over the region of Malwa in the era between 1767 and 1795.

Aastad Kale we hear, will play the role of Raghunath Rao Peshwa, who is the son of King Bajiro Peshwa. The role was earlier being played by Malhar Pandya.

As per a reliable source, “It’s a very important character from the Maratha history and an interesting twist in the story on how Ahilya fights back.”

We buzzed Aastad but did not get through to him.

Aastad is known for his prolific work in Marathi projects like Agnihotra, Pudcha Paaul, Farzand, Bigg Boss Marathi etc.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

