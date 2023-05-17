Exclusive: Mohit Jangra to join the cast of Dangal's Jyoti

Mohit Jangra will be part of the cast of Dangal's new show Jyoti. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and had Sahil Uppal and Akshiya Vatsayan playing the lead roles.

Rookie actor Mohit Jangra who has been a professional voiceover artist from Haryana will dive into acting. He has bagged an important role in Dangal’s next. He will be part of the cast of Jyoti, the Dangal show which is being produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Jyoti is a tale about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead. The show will see Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma, Rajendra Chawla, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Meghan Jadhav, Himani Sharma being roped in to play integral roles.

If you have missed any you can read it here.

Exclusive: Sahil Uppal bags Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal

Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Akshita Vatsayan to play the female lead in Dangal’s next

Exclusive: Alka Kaushal bags Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal

We now hear of Mohit being part of the show.

We buzzed Mohit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.