Exclusive: Prince Dua bags Atrangi show Drishti

Actor Prince Dua who has featured in popular projects 13 Mussoorie, Sadda Haq, Kaneez etc will join the cast of Atrangi’s new show Drishti. Prince has earlier featured in the TV show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More and Boys on Big Magic.

The show Drishti is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. The show is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

As per reports in the media, actress Aparna Dixit and actor Karan Mehraa will play the leads in this show.

We now hear of Prince Dua being locked in for yet another pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Prince will play a negative role in Drishti.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Prince Dua has produced the web project on Cine Prime, Kaise. He has acted in a few episodes too in it.

