Exclusive: Prince Dua bags Atrangi show Drishti

Prince Dua who was seen in projects 13 Mussoorie, Sadda Haq etc, will be a part of the cast of the Atrangi show Drishti. Actors Karan Mehraa and Aparna Dixit will play leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 12:03:54
Actor Prince Dua who has featured in popular projects 13 Mussoorie, Sadda Haq, Kaneez etc will join the cast of Atrangi’s new show Drishti. Prince has earlier featured in the TV show Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More and Boys on Big Magic.

The show Drishti is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. The show is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee.

As per reports in the media, actress Aparna Dixit and actor Karan Mehraa will play the leads in this show.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote an exclusive story of actor Prashant Singh Rajput playing an integral role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it up here.

Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti

We now hear of Prince Dua being locked in for yet another pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Prince will play a negative role in Drishti.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Prince Dua has produced the web project on Cine Prime, Kaise. He has acted in a few episodes too in it.

