Exclusive: Priti Harne to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see a fresh story with a new generation cast stepping in. As we know, Param Singh, Sanam Johar and Vaibhavi Hankare play the new leads in the show. The ongoing story of Rajat and Savi, played by Hitesh Bhardwaj and Bhavika Sharma will end soon.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about senior actors Ashok Lokhande and Abhay Bhagava being roped in for the show. We also wrote about Sai Deodhar playing a pivotal role. The show will also see actors Mahesh Thakur, Tisha Kapoor, Sharhaan Singh joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check the stories here.

Now, we hear of Priti Harne joining the cast of the show. She will play an integral role in the lead, Tejaswini’s (Vaibhavi Hankare) life. Priti was recently seen in Star Plus’ show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. She has also featured in shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Harphool Mohini etc.

