Priyanka Mishra who was recently seen in Sony TV’s Chhalaang Sapno Ki, will be seen in Contiloe’s Swaraj for DD National. She will appear in the role of a peasant mother. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actress Priyanka Mishra who was recently seen in Sony TV’s Chhalaang Sapno Ki, has recently shot for Swaraj, the DD National show produced by Contiloe. The show as we know, is about the freedom struggle of unsung freedom fighters.

For the uninitiated, Raghav Das was the successor of the Gaddi of Anant Mahaprabhu at the Deoria district of the erstwhile United Provinces. Raghav Das’s Barhaj Ashram at Deoria was a hotspot for freedom fighters, who often took shelter there.

We now hear of Priyanka playing a woman who will be helped a lot by Raghav Das. Her role will be in two phases, depicting the childhood of the kids, as well as their growing up phase. Having a strong spirit and love for the nation, this peasant mother will be seen speaking up for themselves and praising Baba Raghavdas fearlessly.

