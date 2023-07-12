ADVERTISEMENT
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj

Vihan V Verma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame is happy to be testing waters of playing a historical character for Swaraj. He talks about the challenges playing it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 17:27:15
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj 833119

Actor Vihan V Verma who is known for his portrayal in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in the role of Mohit Chavan is trying out his luck in a historical role presently. He is shooting for the Contiloe show on Doordarshan, Swaraj.

Says Vihan, “Mythologicals and historicals are definitely not my forte. But this role is of a shorter commitment. Also, Swaraj is a big show which narrates tales of freedom fighters. I play the role of Ram Prasad Bismil, who has contributed so much to the country’s freedom. That prompted me to take this up.”

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try out something new. Ram Prasad Bismil was a patriot of a different level. Playing him is an honour. He was a poet too. It is a strong character, and I feel blessed to play such a character in the early phase of my career,” he says.

Talking about the look for the role, Vihan states, “The wig is the toughest part of the role. Costumes are light and comfortable. But the wig is something that I have to bear. But I am glad that this is not a long commitment.”

On longer commitment roles, Vihan states, “I don’t think I am cut out for historicals and mythos. Hats off to people who challenge themselves in this genre of work. I have gotten choosy after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. So I want to do characters that contribute in a big way to the storyline.”

Lastly, ask him about his response to the new cast and story in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Vihan avers, “I saw the first episode post the leap. It is interesting and looks good. However, I have not been able to find time to watch more of the episodes. I wish the new cast and the team all the best.”

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

