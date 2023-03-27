Actor Ribbhu Mehra who was recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain etc, will be seen in the Doordarshan show titled Swaraj. Swaraj produced by Contiloe, traverses the journeys of unsung freedom fighters giving every bit of detail on their struggle for independence.

We at IWMBuzz.com recently reported about actor Aniruddh Roy being part of Swaraj. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play Shri Aurobindo in Swaraj

Ribbhu will play the role of Bhupendra Dutta who is Swami Vivekanand’s younger brother.

Ribbhu confirmed being part of the project saying, “Yes, it was wonderful and mesmerizing playing this role. We shot in Aamgaon. It was a hectic shoot, but was a great experience. The show is produced by Contiloe. I shot with an amazing team.”

“After 6-7 years, I indulged in a historic project. The main reason was the narration and because it was made by Contiloe. It was an Indian Government project above all. I got a patriotic vibe doing this project,” says Ribbhu.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.