Actor Aniruddh Roy who is presently seen in the recently released Disney+ Hotstar short film Happily Ever After, is happy to have bagged the role of the great philosopher, yogi and Maharishi poet Aurobindo Ghosh. Aniruddh will be seen essaying this renowned character in Doordarshan’s Swaraj. Produced by Contiloe, Swaraj traverses the journey of unsung leaders and their freedom struggles.

Aniruddh will be seen in some big upcoming projects like Brown on ZEE5 with Karisma Kapoor, Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003 on Sony LIV, Rohit Jugraj’s Chamak on Sony LIV etc.

It is also rumoured that Aniruddh Roy has bagged a Hollywood film along with Chris Hemsworth and Keanu Reeves.

We buzzed Aniruddh and he confirmed his presence in Swaraj saying, “It is a pleasure to play a visionary like Rishi Aurobindo.”

For the uninitiated, Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry, is one of the very popular tourist spots in South India.

