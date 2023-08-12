The role of the unsung hero Hardayal Mathur for Swaraj gave me immense creative satisfaction: Raajvir Siingh

Actor Raajvir Siingh who recently shot for the role of the unsung freedom fighter Hardayal Mathur for Doordarshan’s Swaraj, produced by Contiloe is a happy man, as this role gave him immense creative satisfaction.

Raajvir who has always looked for challenging roles, that push him out of his comfort zone, is ready to wait and pick the right role that comes his way.

Says Raajvir, “It gives a performer like me great motivation to play characters like the one I played in Swaraj. The look and feel of the show was quite unique. And to play an unsung hero like Hardayal Mathur made me lucky and privileged.”

Raajvir who has been part of the social drama shows and historicals on television, wants roles that entice him to work harder and prove his credentials. “If you look at the roles I have played so far, you will understand that I have not repeated myself in similar kinds of roles. I am also never in a hurry to choose my projects. I am choosy, as the performer in me craves to get the best possible opportunity to showcase my talent. And I can say that my experience shooting for Swaraj was one such, wherein I got elated as a performer.”

“I look forward to roles, and believe that roles choose the actors to perform them. Irrespective of the medium, I give the highest priority to the challenges that get offered to me in a role,” he adds.

They say, a performer can be gauged with the kind of effort he puts into his look for a role that demands variety and change. After all, this is the major aspect where the versatility of an actor can be looked into. “I will be seen donning varied age groups of the unsung hero in Swaraj. And I have given my best to every look that I have put on.

Best of luck, Raajvir!!