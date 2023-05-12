ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj

Randheer Rai who was seen in Vikram Bhatt's 1920: The Horrors of the Heart, will be seen playing the lead role of Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 May,2023 16:05:56
Actor Randheer Rai who has been part of TV shows like Karn Sangini, Jiji Maa etc has now bagged a prized role in Contiloe’s Swaraj for Doordarshan. Randheer was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film titled 1920: The Horrors of the Heart. He has also featured as the antagonist in the Sunny Leone starrer film Anamika. He has been part of films Holiday: A Solider is Never Off Duty and Poster Boys.

In Swaraj, Randheer will play the role of Shri Rash Behari Bose, who was an Indian revolutionary. He was an inspiration for many freedom fighters including Subhash Chandra Bose.

We buzzed Randheer Rai but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Read Latest News