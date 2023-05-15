Exclusive: Satya Tiwari joins the cast of Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Satya Tiwari will be part of the cast of Colors new show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. The show has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the leads. It is produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions.

Actor Satya Tiwari is the next new entrant in the upcoming Colors show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. Produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, Neerja stars Sneha Wagh and Marathi child artist Myra Vaikul in prominent roles. Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vibha Chibber, Abhishek Rawat, Arindita Chatterjee, Aayushi Bhave Tilak, Saniya Nagdev, Avi Thakur joining the cast of the show. We broke the news of Aastha Sharma playing the lead in Neerja.

We now hear of Satya Tiwari joining the cast in an interesting role. Satya has earlier been part of TV shows Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Meri Durga, Gupta Brothers, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 etc.

We buzzed Satya but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The promo of the show is already on air. It seems to be a heart-wrenching tale. Are you excited about this new launch on Colors?

