Exclusive: Saurabh Gumber roped in for Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

Saurabh Gumber, the talented actor, who entertain viewers in projects like Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, and KumKum Bhagya, will be seen in Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 12:00:47
Saurabh Gumber, the talented actor, who rose to fame after his stints in projects like Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, and KumKum Bhagya, is all set to entertain the masses in a new show. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be seen in Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan.

Produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma under the banner of TSM Productions, it will see Sahil Phull and Sana Amin Sheikh playing the leads. As per reports in the media, the upcoming show will have an interesting concept. The casting and pre-production are on.

Shares a source, “Saurabh will have a pivotal role to play in the show. He will be seen as a parallel lead in the project.”

We buzzed Saurabh but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

