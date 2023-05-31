Exclusive: Saurabh Gumber roped in for Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan

Saurabh Gumber, the talented actor, who rose to fame after his stints in projects like Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, and KumKum Bhagya, is all set to entertain the masses in a new show. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be seen in Atrangi TV’s upcoming show Tum Bin Jau Kahan.

Produced by Chitra Vakil Sharma under the banner of TSM Productions, it will see Sahil Phull and Sana Amin Sheikh playing the leads. As per reports in the media, the upcoming show will have an interesting concept. The casting and pre-production are on.

Shares a source, “Saurabh will have a pivotal role to play in the show. He will be seen as a parallel lead in the project.”

We buzzed Saurabh but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

