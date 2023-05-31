ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan actively participates in Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding preparation

Maheep assures Jordan that she will arrange their marriage within three days but on the condition that he actively participates in all the wedding functions in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 11:09:44
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Amar and his family, through a video call with Dolly and Baljeet, discuss the engagement ceremony and give their approval. As a surprise, Husna and Dharmendra arrive as representatives of the groom’s side, arranged by Dolly and Baljeet. The engagement celebrations take place joyfully. However, tension arises when the pandit reveals a complication in Jahaan and Elahi’s horoscopes, stating that they must marry within three days or wait for the next five years. Everyone becomes anxious about this revelation.

Amar asks Jahaan and Elahi to make a decision. Unbeknownst to them, the planted pandit was arranged by Maheep. Jordan, who stands outside Elahi’s house, overhears the three-day deadline and becomes furious at Maheep. Later, Daadi talks to Maheep, who assures her not to worry and promises that Jordan and Elahi’s wedding will happen within three days. Jahaan and Elahi feel overwhelmed by the challenge of organizing everything quickly, but they decide to face everything together.

In the coming episode, Jordan, in a state of emotional distress, pleads with Maheep to help him marry Elahi. Maheep assures Jordan that she will arrange their marriage within three days but on the condition that he actively participates in all the wedding functions. Jordan seizes the opportunity to become involved in the preparations for Elahi’s wedding when he comes to the rescue by arranging a generator, solving a problem faced by Elahi’s family. Impressed by Jordan’s assistance, Amar asks him to contribute further to the wedding arrangements, granting him direct entry into the festivities. Meanwhile, Jahaan senses that Jordan has ulterior motives.

What is Maheep’s big game plan to separate Elahi and Jahaan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

