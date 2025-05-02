Exclusive: Shrashti Maheshwari to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actress Shrashti Maheshwari who was seen in the Hari Om mythological show Jai Maha Lakshmi, has bagged an interesting role in Sony SAB’s historical comedy-drama show Tenali Rama. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, the show has seen a few new entries and interesting additions of characters to the story plot.

Kunal Karan Kapoor recently entered in the role of an ex-army doctor Laxman, to add variety and flourish in the new track. We wrote about Nikkhil Arya entering the show in an important role.

We now hear of Shrashti playing an important character in the upcoming story.

Shrashti as we know, has been known for her role in Pandya Store. She was seen opposite Aly Goni in the web series Khadaan. She has been part of the Hari Om shows Rahu Ketu, Mangal Dev and Jai Maha Lakshmi.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.

