Exclusive: Shrimad Ramayan fame Sheersha Tiwari to enter Anupamaa

Actress Sheersha Tiwari who was recently seen in the popular mythological show Shrimad Ramayan, in the role of Mandvi, will soon enter Rajan Shahi’s popular and long-running show Anupamaa on Star Plus.

Yes, Sheersha will be connected to Prem’s past and it is believed that a track will soon open up on Prem’s past and identity.

Anupamaa, which took a generation leap recently, is now hovering around the complexities in Anupamaa’s life with the new generation kids being her priority now. We have seen Prem and Raahi’s entries, played by Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen. As per the present plot, a love triangle has been formed with Raahi and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) falling in love with Prem.

We also wrote about Prem’s past coming to the fore.

As per a reliable source, “Actress Sheersha Tiwari will enter the show and she will be connected to Prem’s past. There is a buzz that she will play his sister.”

Sheersha was also seen in the Star Bharat show Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu.

We buzzed Sheersha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries.

