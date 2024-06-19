Exclusive: Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for Star Plus’ next

Popular actress Shubhaavi Choksey who was last seen in Bade Achhe Laggte Hain 2 and Bekaboo, will soon be back with Star Plus’ next. We at IWMBuzz.com have heard of SVF Productions, the noted production house from the South making the Hindi version of the hit Telugu show, Karthika Deepam. The same show has been successfully made in Bengali titled Anurager Chhowa.

Now, with Star Plus planning the Hindi version of this popular show, which is going to be produced by SVF Productions, work on the casting is on. We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Shubhaavi Choksey has been locked in for the show, to play mother to the male lead.

As per a reliable source, the character of the hero’s mother will have negative shades to it.

Shubhaavi is known for her baddie act, having become popular for her negative portrayal in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in the role of Mohini Basu.

As we know, Star Plus which has popularly running shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak etc, is looking to this particular launch to boost its GRP further. Star Plus recently launched Udne Ki Aasha, which was again a regional show, adapted to Hindi.

We buzzed Shubhaavi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.