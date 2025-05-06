Exclusive: Sonica Handa joins the cast of Zee TV’s Saru

Actress Sonica Handa who is known for her portrayal of the character Babita Rajvardhan Ahlawat in Zee TV’s Meet, is again associating with the channel for a new show. She has come on board the cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show Saru, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Sonica who has earlier been part of shows like Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Uttaran, Rahe Ter Ashirwad etc, will play a vital role in Saru, is what we hear.

Saru will have the popular actor Shagun Pandey playing the male lead. Young and new actress Mohak Matkar has been finalised to play the female lead in the project. Noted actress Anushka Merchande will play the negative lead. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm when it comes to reporting about the cast of the show. We also wrote about Swati Chitnis, Pankit Thakkar, and Vibha Bhagat being part of the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shagun Pandey to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Zee TV?

Exclusive: Anushka Merchande joins Shagun Pandey as the negative lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Zee TV show

Exclusive: New talent Mohak Matkar joins Shagun Pandey as the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Zee TV show

We now hear of Sonica Handa joining the cast.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.