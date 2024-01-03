Exclusive: Srishti Jain to enter Colors’ show Chand Jalne Laga

Popular actress Srishti Jain who was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, will soon enter the Colors show Chand Jalne Laga. This show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions has seen engaging drama and dramatic twists. We recently saw the stunning turnaround of Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) marrying Tara (Kanika Mann) to seek revenge.

The show saw the entry of Meena Nathani as the Nani of Deva, who is the new antagonist in the show. It has been revealed in the story plot that Deva has a family, and the recently introduced family is his family.

We now hear of Srishti Jain entering the show in a very crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “She will be the new girl in Deva’s life. Srishti will play a very interesting role. She will be the new parallel lead in the show.”

Srishti as we know, has been part of TV shows Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Meri Durga, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Hamari Wali Good News, Alibaba etc.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.

