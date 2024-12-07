Exclusive: Vijay Kashyap joins the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Dono Mile Iss Tarah

Colors’ upcoming show Dono Mile Iss Tarah, produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has gone on the floor. The show which comes along with the solid production values exhibited by the banner for the successful show Udne Ki Aasha on Star Plus, has Mishkat Varma and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about the main cast of the show. We wrote about Mishkat Varma playing the lead. We also wrote about actors Samiksha Jaiswal and Sudesh Berry being part of the show. Samiksha will be the negative lead on the show. We wrote about Sudesh Berry, Waseem Mushtaq, Shama Deshpande playing important roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Udne Ki Aasha actress Shama Deshpande joins the banner’s new show for Colors

Now, we have heard exclusively that veteran actor who is a known name in the big screen and small screen circuits, will play an important role in the show. Vijay is known for his portrayal in TV shows Tenali Rama, Malgudi Days etc. He has been part of films like Gandhi, Ardh Satya, Dillagi etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.