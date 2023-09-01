Television | News

Actor Waseem Mushtaq will be part of the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's new show for Sony SAB. The show will have Samar Varmani and Aayushi Khurana playing leads.

Actor Waseem Mushtaq who was last seen in Colors’ Spy Bahu has bagged an integral role in Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s upcoming show for Sony SAB. As we know, Samar Varmani of Kathaa Ankahee fame and Ajooni fame actress Aayushi Khurana will play the leads in this show.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which is for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Yash Pandit, last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, bagging a pivotal role in the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Waseem Mushtaq playing an important role. Waseem is known for shows Mere Angne Mein, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 etc.

We buzzed Waseem but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

