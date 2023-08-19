ADVERTISEMENT
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth

Ritu Seth who is presently seen in Dangal's Baazi Ishq Ki, talks about how she likes the character and the scope that it is offering her. Read on here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 16:00:53
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth

Actor Ritu Seth, who plays the role of Sunita, mother of the lead character (played by Puneett Chouksey) in Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki, says the character is very special to her. This Yash Patnaik’s Inspire Films show has been in the limelight for its intriguing concept and storyline.

She adds, “Sunita is not your typical, soft-hearted, kind-hearted person. She is the perfect shade of grey, with her own personality and voice. That’s something I can relate to because I have a strong mind and a voice of my own. I love her look in the show because after a long time I’m getting to wear a combination of saris and salwar kameez, and it’s a very classy look that my creative director, Muskaan Bajaj, has put together for me. I have a variety of hairstyles, and it takes me around 35 to 40 minutes, from start to finish, to get ready for the shoot.”

Sunita is fictional, but the way she portrays herself makes her very strong-minded, has her own personality and voice, feels the actor. “I can relate to her in that aspect because I also have a strong mind and a voice of my own. I don’t confirm to things just because they are said so, unless I find a reason to do it. Additionally, my family is extremely important to me, and I would do anything for them, just like Sunita,” she says.

The USP of the show, according to her, is that it’s not like your regular daily soap. “It’s a mixture of mystery, romance, and emotional drama, providing a little bit of everything for the audience, and that’s the unique selling point,” states Ritu, who unwinds with her lovely daughter Ivana Seth, and the moment she looks at her, all the stresses of her day, tiredness, everything just disappears. “She is my stress buster”.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

