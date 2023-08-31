Television | News

Actor Yash Pandit popular for his role of Dr Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be seen in the Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show to launch on Sony SAB. He will play an important role. Read this newsbreak here.

Actor Yash Pandit who has been part of the popular cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in the role of Dr Pulkit will yet again associate with the productions house, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, for their upcoming Sony SAB show. The show as reported in media will see Kathaa Ankahee fame Samar Varmani playing the lead.

We now hear of Yash Pandit bagging a pivotal role in the show. Yash is known for his projects Daayan, Naagin 6 and much more.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which is for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have also reported about the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Dangal show titled Tose Nainaa Milaaike. It has Vishal Gandhi and Supriya Kumari playing lead roles.

We buzzed Yash Pandit, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

