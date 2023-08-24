ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sanjay Batra bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Sanjay Batra will be part of the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's show for Dangal titled Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show has Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi playing leads.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 13:02:35
Versatile actor Sanjay Batra who was last seen in Sirf Tum on Colors has been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Dangal show titled Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show has Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi playing the leads.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which is for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Shalini Arora playing a key role in the show. We wrote about her playing the matriarch in the male lead’s family. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shalini Arora bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

We now hear of Sanjay Batra being roped in to play the father of the male lead.

We buzzed Sanjay but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers’ next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii

Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 

My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth 

 

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

