Exclusive: Sanjay Batra bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Versatile actor Sanjay Batra who was last seen in Sirf Tum on Colors has been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Dangal show titled Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show has Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi playing the leads.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which is for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Shalini Arora playing a key role in the show. We wrote about her playing the matriarch in the male lead’s family. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shalini Arora bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

We now hear of Sanjay Batra being roped in to play the father of the male lead.

We buzzed Sanjay but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

