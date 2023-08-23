Exclusive: Shalini Arora bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Versatile actress Shalini Arora who was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has bagged a meaty role in Dangal’s upcoming show. She will be part of the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for Dangal titled Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show as per media reports will have Vishal Gandhi (Kathaa Ankahee) and Supriya Kumari (Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi) playing the leads.

Shalini is known for her acting credentials in shows Diya aur Baati Hum, Ek Shringaar – Swabhimaan, Nazar etc.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which is for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

As per a reliable source, “Shalini Arora will play the matriarch in the male lead’s family. She will be the bua of the male lead.”

We buzzed Shalini but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

