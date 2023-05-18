Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti

Senior actor Gulshan Pandey who played one of the main characters in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged his next. He will be part of the cast of Dangal’s new show titled Jyoti. Jyoti is being produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Jyoti is a tale about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead. The show will see Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma, Rajendra Chawla, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Meghan Jadhav, Himani Sharma, Mohit Jangra being roped in to play integral roles.

We now hear of Gulshan Pandey playing an important character.

We buzzed Gulshan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

