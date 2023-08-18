ADVERTISEMENT
Faltu fame Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey get emotional on last day of shoot

Lead actors Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey, who have stolen hearts with their impeccable performances, found themselves overcome with nostalgia and sentiment on the last day of shooting of Faltu.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 17:57:19
The final curtain call arrived for the popular Star Plus show Faltu, leaving both the cast and fans emotional. Lead actors Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouksey, who have stolen hearts with their impeccable performances, found themselves overcome with nostalgia and sentiment on the last day of shooting.

Aakash and Niharika, known for their on-screen chemistry, shared an emotional moment that resonated with everyone present. To commemorate the occasion, the cast and crew gathered around and cut a cake. Laughter and tears mingled in the air as they reminisced about the journey they had undertaken together.

Faltu, with its engaging storyline and relatable characters, had captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. Aakash and Niharika’s performances played an instrumental role in bringing the show’s narrative to life. Their dedication and hard work were evident in every frame, making it a bittersweet moment for both the actors and their admirers.

Today, we bring you an exclusive video of the last day of the shoot! In the video, Aakash and Niharika are seen wearing bridal attire for their wedding sequence in the show. Watch here:

The story of Faltu revolved around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

