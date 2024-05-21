Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Leap Update: Shakti Arora’s Exit, New Family To Enter And More

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show which stands at the #2 position on the TRP charts on most occasions, is headed towards a leap and a major shift in story plot. News has been doing rounds in the media circles about the show looking ahead in terms of freshness and uniqueness in the plot. Media reports suggest that the show will see a complete change in the cast of the male lead and his family.

News of Shakti Arora’s exit has been talked about. There were interviews of Shakti too in the media, where the actor clearly stated that he was unaware of such a development.

The show will see the entry of Karanvir Bohra who will come in as a psycho lover of Savi (Bhavika Sharma).

News suggests that sans Bhavika, the family of Shakti Arora will be taken off the show. There will be a new male lead entering the show, and the focus will be on the new lead and his family coming in.

As per reports in media, big names are being approached to play the new lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Harshad Chopda, Sharad Malhotra and a few more are in contention to bag the role.

We will keep you updated on more on this development.