Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers grant audiences' plea; show a SaiRat union

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is headed towards a new phase of love story, wherein the protagonist is forced to choose between love and responsibility. Well, with the news of the show taking a generation leap coming in, protests were coming from fans of not easing out the lead actors Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. However, when the masses found the leap news to be true, they had yet another plea to the makers and channel. They wanted to see a good #SaiRat union and glimpses of Sai and Virat getting together again.

Well, this was surely not a possibility in the story plot as the makers had worked out the drama of Sai and Virat’s death in the plane hijack track. Having said this, the makers very smartly etched out a cute love confession sequence between Virat and Sai followed by their marriage.

Yes, this was worked out as Sai’s dream!! Today’s episode will be special as viewers will get to see a happy reunion of Virat and Sai at least as a dream sequence. Also, it is special as it will be the last episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the show.

Now that the show is all set to embark on a new chapter from tomorrow, here is wishing all the luck to the new cast and crew of the show!!

The show will now be taken over by the new cast Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh and others.

