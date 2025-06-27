“Going through the toughest time of our lives… God is watching”: Puja Banerjee breaks silence after FIR in kidnapping and extortion case

Famous TV actress Puja Banerjee has broken her silence on social media after Bengali film producer Shyam Sunder Dey levelled serious allegations of kidnapping and extortion of Rs 64 lakh against her. Puja wrote in an emotional post, “Going through the toughest time of our lives, those who are standing by us we will be forever grateful to you. And those who believe in the lies spread against us god bless them too I believe in God and u know. GOD IS WATCHING”.

Just a few days ago, Puja and Kunal claimed they were victims of a financial fraud in which their entire savings were lost. But now a shocking twist has come to light.

Malvika Dey, wife of Bengali film producer Shyam Sundar Dey, has filed an FIR with the Goa Police, in which she has alleged that Puja and Kunal kidnapped Shyam, tortured him mentally and physically and demanded ₹ 64 lakh.

According to Shyam, he was staying alone in Goa when a black Jaguar car stopped him on the way. He came out at the behest of two people in the vehicle and Puja Banerjee. Then he was forcibly taken to Amber Villa where he was held hostage for 3 days. He alleged that Kunal Verma beat him up and Puja silently watched everything.

Shyam says that he was threatened that if he did not pay the money, he would be implicated in a drug case. He gave ₹23 lakh to Puja and Kunal through cash and bank transfer.

Shyam’s wife Malvika made a long post on Facebook and said that Puja and Kunal snatched Shyam’s phone, took out the passwords and forcibly made videos in which Shyam had to say that he was staying in the villa of his own free will.

Several sections have been imposed in the FIR, including sections 126(2), 137(2), 140(2), 308(2), 115(2), 351(3), 61(2) and 3(5).

Earlier they had called themselves victims of fraud

Earlier, Puja and Kunal had said in an interview that a close friend of theirs had cheated them and all their savings were usurped. They had said, “The person who was a part of our house for three years, cheated us.”

Now that both of them are themselves under the circle of allegations, this matter has taken a new turn. Puja’s statement that “God is watching everything” is now going viral on social media and has created a stir in the industry.

Now it remains to be seen what stance the police investigation and the court take in this matter.