Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Become Victims Of Financial Scam: “Hum Ander Se Tut Rahe Hai”

TV actors and famous couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are facing the lowest phase in their lives. The duo became victims of a big financial scam. The scam that happened with the television couple has left them with zero bank balance, landing them in a creating situation. On their YouTube channel, the couple posted a video sharing an update about their life and explaining the whole matter, as people were texting them asking what had happened after Puja posted a video on her social media.

In the vlog, Puja started by greeting her fans and viewers and further revealed, “The last two to three months have been very difficult for her and Kunal as they became victims of a fraudulent scam, a financial scam, which is a very big amount and they have lost their all the savings and everything.

Further Puja said, “Hume life firse zero se shuru kerna hai aur hum har nahi manenge aur hum har manna nahi chahte bas is dukh ki ghadi me bas hum apka sath aur duaye chahte hai aur uper wala hai, hume uper wale per bharosa hai.”

On the other hand, Kunal shared that whatever he and Puja have earned, they have earned it through their hard work. Since they are connected to such an industry where people are aware of them, they want fans to know exactly what happened and how a person has scammed them. Continuing, Puja shares, “Bahot waqt laga ye video banane me kyunki hum jab jab is bare me baat ker rahe hai ‘Hum Ander Se Tut Rahe Hai.’ Kyunki hume bahot gehra sadma laga hai aur mujhse jyada isko (Kunal) laga hai.”

Concluding the vlog, Kunal and Puja became emotional as they expressed how difficult it had been for them to share this with their parents. However, they wish for fans and viewers’ support as they believe: “Batane se khushiya badhti hai and dukh batane se kam hota hai.”